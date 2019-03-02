Pay raise package on tap for 12 North Tonawanda officials

The North Tonawanda Common Council will vote Tuesday on a new contract giving 2 percent pay raises for each of the next five years to the 12 members of a union representing unelected department heads.

The officials belonging to the Office and Professional Employees International Union are the police chief, fire chief, accountant, assessor, engineer, building inspector, the directors of community development and youth, recreation and parks, the superintendents of public works and water and sewer, and two assistant public works superintendents.

City Attorney Luke A. Brown, said the contract also requires any department heads newly hired after the contract is signed to pay 10 percent of their health insurance premiums in retirement – if they end up working more than 20 years for the city.