Osun Osunniyi's big game leads Bona to sixth straight win

Osun Osunniyi’s game at St. Bonaventure seems be growing by leaps and bounds.

The freshman center from Pleasantville, N.J., turned in a huge game Saturday, a career high 16 points and 18 rebounds in the Bonnies’ 64-58 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over George Washington at the Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

Not only that, Osunniyi scored eight straight points with the game on the line, bringing the Bonnies from a 53-52 deficit to a 60-55 lead with 1:59. He had two free throws, a layup a tip-in, another layup as well as a blocked shot and some key defensive rebounds in the rally.

Bona had a battle on its hands because of Maceo Jack (Williamsville North) who led the Colonials with 28 points. Jack made 6 of 11 field goal tries, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and was 11 of 13 at the foul line.

When Jack left the game with four fouls with 5:39 left, GW trailed, 54-53. It was 58-55 when he came back with 2:43 left.

Osunniyi, Courtney Stockard and LeDarien Griffin all played the entire 40 minutes for Bona, which trailed, 40-30, 2:28 into the second half.

It was the sixth straight win for the Bonnies (15-14), who are tied with Dayton for third place in the conference at 11-5, one game in front of Duquesne and George Mason. Bona trails Davidson (10-4) by one game and will face the Wildcats on Wednesday in North Carolina before closing the regular season at home against Saint Louis at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

UB women rout Miami

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team led from start to finish Saturday in an 86-61 rout of Miami (Ohio) before a crowd of 3,509 at Alumni Arena. It was the second largest home crowd in UB women’s basketball history.

The Bulls who have rebounded from a three-game losing streak with resounding wins over Ohio University and Miami are 19-8 overall and 11-5 in Mid-American Conference games.

Cierra Dillard, one of five seniors honored in their next to last regularly scheduled home game, had 31 points to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Junior Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) recorded her 11th double-double of the season, with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks and junior Teresa Onwuka had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

All five seniors scored. Autumn Jones had five points and Ayoleka Sodade and Brittany Morrison chipped in a bucket each. The crowd of 3,509 was the largest women’s basketball crowd of the year and the second largest in program history.

"What a powerful day, I am so proud of these young ladies," coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. "Courtney, Leka and Brittany bought into what we teach. They had a chance to walk away but to stay and compete, I’m eternally grateful. And then to add AJ and Cierra to solidify our senior class ... We are a better team because these seniors came through Buffalo."

Canisius, Bona, Niagara women lose

Canisius women’s coach Scott Hemer had a chance to clear his bench on Saturday against Manhattan at Draddy Gym in Riverdale. On in the best of circumstances.

The Golden Griffins, who trailed by only two at the half, were blown out in the third period, 17-6, and fell to the Jaspers, 53-33. Despite the margin of victory, the teams now have the same records, 11-18 overall and 9-9 in MAAC play, tied four fourth place with Monmouth.

Because of the MAAC tiebreaker format, Canisius clinched the fifth seed for the MAAC tournament in Albany next week.

Canisius shot only 25.9 percent in the loss. Maria Welch and Shannon Conely led the Griffs’ scoring with eight points each. Welch also had seven rebounds.

Duquesne (17-12, 11-5 A-10), the third-place finished in the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season hung an 80-64 loss on St. Bonaventure (8-21, 5-11 A-10) on Saturday at the Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh.

Senior guard Chassidy Omogrosso led the Dukes with 26 points.

Senior Mckenna Maycock (Randolph) scored 20 for the Bonnies while freshman guard Deja Francis had 10 rebounds.

Marist (21-9, 13-5 MAAC) held Niagara scoring star Jai Moore to seven points in an 82-69 victory over the Purple Eagles (12-18, 8-10) in Poughkeepsie. Adila Gathers (Tapestry Charter) led Niagara with 16 points.

ECC, NCCC teams advance

Erie Community College’s men’s team and the Niagara County CC women advanced to NJCAA Region III Division II basketball championship games with victories in semifinal games on Saturday.

ECC (23-3) rolled past Genesee CC, 109-73, at the Flickinger Athletic Center and will host NCCC in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tavien Kemp scored 24 points, Kasey Walker-Gragg had 22 and Michael Motley (St. Joe’s) had 17 in the win over Genesee.

The NCCC men advanced with a 74-71 win over Jamestown CC.

Niagara County CC’s women continued unbeaten (30-0) with an 81-50 triumph over Jamestown CC in Sanborn. Kenetria Redfern (Cheektowaga) led the Thunderwolves with 26 points, Paige Emborsky (Newfane) had 17 points, Shilah Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) 16 and Cori Dickson (Cardinal O’Hara) 13 in the victory. Olivia Lynn led JCC with 24 points.

NCCC will face the Monroe CC at 1 p.m. Sunday in the championship game. Monroe advanced with an 80-64 triumph over Genesee CC.

Niagara men at home

Niagara (13-17, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) will finish its regular season with a home game at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Siena (15-10, 10-7 MAAC).

The Purple Eagles will start the MAAC Tournament on Thursday, March 7, as either the ninth, tenth, or 11th seed.

Siena is tied with Rider for fourth place at 10-7 in the MAAC and will be looking to gain the last of the four byes through to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Canisius hockey wins

Felix Chamberland scored a power-play goal with 5:47 left to give Canisius a 2-1 victory at RIT in the Griffs final regular season game. Matt Hoover scored for Canisius at 8:32 of the opening period but the Tigers’ Erik Brown tied it after 4:27 of the third. Matt Ladd had 22 saves for Canisius (12-18-5, 8-18-4 AHA).

Kordruple sets Buffalo State mile mark

Buffalo State senior Ronni Kordrupel (Iroquois)broke here school record by winning the mile in 5:01.82 in the All-Atlantic Region Indoor Track & Field championship in Ithaca.

Kordrupel shaved more than eight seconds of the record. Her time also set a meet record and is the 29th-fastest time in Division III among times

Benjamin Fairweather led the Bengals with a second place in the 400 meters in 49.56 seconds.