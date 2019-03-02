Open supervisor, justice seats top busy Grand Island town elections

Elections for open seats for town supervisor and town justice highlight this year's elections on Grand Island.

Supervisor Nathan McMurray announced in February that he wouldn't seek a second term.

Democrats recently nominated James Sharpe, McMurray's deputy and a former Town Board member, to succeed him. Republicans previously tapped John Whitney, a former town engineer, as their supervisor candidate.

McMurray is the only Town Board Democrat. Republican Michael Madigan and Independence Party member Beverly Kinney are seeking re-election.

Republicans backed Madigan and Tom Digati, while Democrats are supporting Kinney and Jennifer Pusatier.

Town Justice Sybil Kennedy also isn't seeking another term. The GOP has nominated Mark Nemeth and Democrats are backing Robert Mesmer.

Republican Town Clerk Patricia Frentzel has her party's support, while Democrats have nominated George Hauss.