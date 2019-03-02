North Tonawanda clerk wants to bar officials from using cellphones during meetings

Spectators at North Tonawanda Common Council meetings have been complaining about aldermen looking at their cellphones during the session, City Clerk-Treasurer Matthew L. Parish contended Friday.

At Tuesday's Council meeting, he will recommend barring elected officials from using electronic devices during meetings, except for the official city iPads.

"There have been complaints that some of the aldermen aren't paying attention. Quite frankly, it's rude," said Parish, who took over the clerkship two months ago.

"His opinion is really baseless," said Alderman at Large Austin J. Tylec, the Council's only Democrat and at 26 its youngest member. "I've never heard a complaint from a resident. ... We all do research while we're up there."