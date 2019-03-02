MONGIOVI, Jacqueline M. (Keller)

February 27, 2019, of Cheektowaga, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Mongiovi; devoted mother of James (Anita), Anne (Gene), Nancy, Barbara and Russell Mongiovi; loving grandmother of Rachellynn (Heather), Derek, Aiden and Josaphine; great-grandmother of Autumn; sister of Charles Keller and the late Audrey Golata; also survived by extended family and friends. Jacqueline was an active member of U-Crest Ladies Auxillary and the Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel Seniors. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of WNY, 91 Holt St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com