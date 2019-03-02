MINK (HUGHES), Tammy M.

(hughes) MINK (HUGHES) - Tammy M. February 28, 2019, age 42. Beloved wife of Edmund W. Hughes; loving daughter of Jenny (nee Jankowiak) and the late Raymond Mink; dear sister of Sherry (Keith) Yaskow; adored aunt of Sebastian; caring daughter-in-law of Joe and Mary Hughes. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com