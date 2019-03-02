Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Sobering loss in Boston ends 10-game winning streak. (1)

2. Calgary Flames. Gaudreau hits first 30-goal, 80-point season. (2)

3. Boston Bruins. Went 11-0-2 in February, first month without regulation loss since 2011. (4)

4. San Jose Sharks. Kane's "Three Blind Mice" tweet showed his opinion over no penalty or suspension for Chara on hit to head. (3)

5. New York Islanders. Quite a "performance" by fanbase/lynchmob in Tavares return. (7)

6. Washington Capitals. This will be Ovechkin's eighth 50-goal season. (8)

7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Entire organization probably relieved Long Island affair is finally over. (9)

8. Winnipeg Jets. One-point lead, three games in hand over Preds in Central. (5)

9. Nashville Predators. Victory in Simmonds Sweepstakes could be huge come playoff time. (6)

10. Montreal Canadiens. Price's video of meeting with young fan in Toronto is a social media gem. (10)

Anderson's mother promised she would do everything she could to help him meet his idol, Carey Price. Unfortunately, she passed away of cancer before that could happen. This moment Anderson shared with @CP0031 after the two finally met will bring tears to your eyes. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nve2GxH2ky — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 1, 2019

11. Carolina Hurricanes. Evander Holyfield issues knockout in latest postgame celebration skit. (15)

12. Vegas Golden Knights. One point, three wins for Stone in first three games. (14)

13. Columbus Blue Jackets. Razor-thin margin: Keep popping into third in Metro, out of playoffs. (12)

14. St. Louis Blues. Binnington earns Rookie of the Month, could sneak into Calder race. (13)

15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Defense seriously thin without Dumoulin, Letang. (11)

16. Dallas Stars. Trade for Zuccarello, lose him to broken arm in first game. Ouch. (16)

17. Minnesota Wild. Owner Leipold issues video that says team is not in a rebuild. (17)

18. Philadelphia Flyers. Ugly Stadium Series jersey were good luck again in win over Sabres. (21)

19. Buffalo Sabres. Mega stars on five straight opponents: Pens, Leafs, Oilers, Hawks, Avs. (19)

20. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon, Rantenan tied with 82 points. (20)

21. Arizona Coyotes. Richardson is club's first four-goal player since 1995. (25)

22. Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane is league's second star for February. (21)

23. Florida Panthers. En route to first 3o-goal season, Barkov hits second 40-assist campaign. (24)

24. New York Rangers. Lundqvist emotional after trades of longtime mates. (23)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Boeser having quiet 21-goal sophomore season. (22)

26. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid's frustrations have to be boiling over. (28)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Montour is another piece gone of vaunted young defense core. (26)

28. New Jersey Devils. Hall's season may be over after knee surgery. (29)

29. Detroit Red Wings. Surprised Howard didn't move at deadline. (27)

30. Los Angeles Kings. Iafallo up to 14 goals, 28 points in second season. (30)

31. Ottawa Senators. Worst week in franchise history: Traded top three scorers and fired coach. (31)