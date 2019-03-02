Man waiting for bus suspected of stealing car left idling in Lewiston

A man believed to be waiting for a bus is suspected of stealing a car left running outside a coffee shop in the Village of Lewiston, Lewiston Town Police said.

An unidentified woman told police that she pulled up alongside the Orange Cat Coffee shop, 703 Center St., around 8 a.m. Feb. 12, and left her 2012 Chrysler running while she ran inside. Exiting about five minutes later, she found that her vehicle was gone.

Police said that a man seen "walking back and forth" in the area, apparently waiting for a bus, was believed to have taken the vehicle. The woman's cellphone, which she left in the vehicle, was tracked to an area on Mountain View Drive, but could not be traced any further.