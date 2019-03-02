Knife comes back to haunt man accused of threatening Falls store clerk

A man was charged with second-degree menacing Friday after Niagara Falls Police said he threatened a store clerk with a knife.

Police said two men entered the Family Dollar, 1309 Pine Ave., shortly before 6 p.m. and argued and shoved the clerk, who retreated to the rear of the store. One of them then threatened the clerk with a knife before both walked out. Police stopped them in a nearby alleyway.

Police said a knife also was found in the alleyway. They said that as they walked Thomas W. Williams, 41, of Niagara Street, into police headquarters, with the knife inside an evidence bag, that Williams looked at the bag and said, “Hey, that’s my knife.” The other man was not charged.