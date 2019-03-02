LYONS, Scott D. "Scooter"

February 26, 2019, formerly of Blasdell, the youngest son of James W. and the late Penny G. Lyons. Brother to Todd; loving uncle to Dillon J. and Brett M. Lyons. Scott was a loving, dedicated husband to Becky (Kuczero) and father to Bryce, Gavin and Brookelyn. Scott was a graduate of Frontier High School, class of 1989, Veteran of Desert Storm and a graduate of Daemon College for Physical Therapy. Scott began his career as a Physical Therapist in Kankakee, IL, and was a resident of Joliet, IL until his death. A great loss to the Lyons family. Arrangements by Fred C. Dames Joliet Chapel, Joliet, IL. Visitation Monday, March 4th 3-8 pm. Funeral Tuesday, March 5th. Fredcdames.com