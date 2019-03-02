Liaison turns into larceny in Niagara Falls motel

A liaison turned into larceny Thursday night for a 36-year-old North Tonawanda man, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The victim said a woman he invited to his room in Shiva’s Travelers Lodge, 5930 Buffalo Ave., summoned an accomplice while pretending to order a food delivery.

When a man arrived about 10 p.m., he had no food, but immediately asked to use the restroom. He emerged wearing a ski mask and brandishing a handgun. He forced the victim to the floor and took his wallet, containing $700.

The victim, a recovering heroin addict, said his laptop, iPhone and four bottles of methadone also were taken.

Police said surveillance footage showed the attacker and the woman leaving together. Police believe they can identify her from articles left behind at the scene.