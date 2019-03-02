LaPORTA, Joan M. (Jacobson)

Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Sister of late Judy Moorhouse, late Jackie Simone, late Toni Murchison, Bernard Jacobson, Linda Leone, and the late Bradley Jacobson. Loving mother of John (Mary) LaPorta, Leanne Guthrie (late Burl), Mark (Julie) LaPorta, and Maria (Peter) Spyche. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Arica (David) Heintz, Arielle, Maya, Brielle, Sophia and Peter Spyche, and four great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com