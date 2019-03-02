KOZAK, Jason J.

KOZAK - Jason J. Age 48, of Akron, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by his family after his battle with cancer on February 28, 2019, at Hospice Buffalo. He is survived by his loving wife Li Yang; son Alex (Rachel) Kozak; siblings JudyAnne Bonafede, Joe Kozak, Joan (Don) Schroeder, Jill (Ernie) Martinez and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Road), Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will take place Monday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Jason was a successful sales engineer at Citrix Systems. He was an active member of the Buffalo Cycling Club, participating in many Cyclocross competitions. He spread his love of cycling to several family members. Jason was an advent grill master who enjoyed entertaining his family and friends with food and a quick wit. He will be deeply missed. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com