Jamestown police make arrest after argument on a city street
Jamestown police waded into an argument in the middle of a city street early Saturday and charged a participant with violating an order of protection.
The dispute was raging around 5:30 a.m. at Lincoln and East Seventh streets, near a parked car with a woman inside, police said in a news release.
Police said a participant, Laval A. Johnson, 34, of Jamestown, was the subject of an order to stay away from the woman. He was placed in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
Share this article