Jamestown police make arrest after argument on a city street

Jamestown police waded into an argument in the middle of a city street early Saturday and charged a participant with violating an order of protection.

The dispute was raging around 5:30 a.m. at Lincoln and East Seventh streets, near a parked car with a woman inside, police said in a news release.

Police said a participant, Laval A. Johnson, 34, of Jamestown, was the subject of an order to stay away from the woman. He was placed in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.