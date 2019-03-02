High Schools scores & schedules (March 3)
Boys basketball
SECTION VI TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Saturday’s final
at Buffalo State
2-Nia. Falls 72, 1-Wmsv. Nrth. 64 (OT)
Niagara Falls 13 11 18 21 9 — 72
Wmsv. North 16 18 13 16 1 — 64
NIAGARA FALLS (8-2): Bradbery 8, Bradley 1, Harris 4, Lightfoor 39, Montgomery 4, Ja. Turner 16.
WMSV. NORTH (20-3): Jnthn. Abaya 12, Sc. Becht 6, Belote 18, Hopkins 9, D. Mann 5, Nusall 10, Swiech 4.
3-point goals: Bradbery, Lightfoor 5.
CLASS A-1
Saturday’s final
at Buffalo State
5-West Seneca West 74, 7-Wmsv. East 59
CLASS A-2
Saturday’s final
at Buffalo State
2-Lew-Port 51, 1-Amherst 40
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, March 5 at Buffalo State
A1 vs. Lew-Port, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS B-1
Saturday’s final
at Buffalo State
1-Olean 61, 4-City Honors 48
CLASS B-2
Saturday’s final
at Buffalo State
1-Allegany-Limestone 50, 3-Olmsted 29
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, March 5 at Buffalo State
Olean vs. Allegany-Limestone, 6:45 p.m.
CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, March 5 at Buffalo State
Middle College vs. Randolph, 5:15 p.m.
MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS
B Division
Saturday’s final
at Canisius College
O’Hara 70, Nichols 47
Nichols 21 4 11 11 — 47
O’Hara 11 24 12 23 — 70
NICHOLS (13-9): Bair 8, Goodloe 2, Hearon 1, Horan 13, Purks 2, Stineman 21.
O’HARA (24-1): Cottman 4, Harris 8, Haynes 26, Hemphill 9, Siner 23.
3-point goals: Bair 2, Horan, Haynes, Hemphill, Siner 2.
NYSCHSAA PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s semifinal
at Canisius College
Park 55, Holy Trinity (LI) 52
Holy Trinity 13 14 11 14 — 52
Park 17 8 11 19 — 55
HOLY TRINITY (L.I.) (1-1): Kaliman 3, Kiggins 7, Knight 20, Sixsmith 22.
PARK (22-1): Carter 11, Davis 2, Dunn 3, N. Hutchins 31, Nnagbo 8.
3-point goals: Kiggins, Knight 4, Sixsmith 3, Carter, N. Hutchins 4.
Girls basketball
SECTION VI TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Final
Wednesday, March 6 at Buffalo State
3-Wmsv. North vs. 1-Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A-1
Sunday’s final
at Buffalo State
2-Wmsv. South vs. 1-Grand Island, 1 p.m.
CLASS A-2
Sunday’s final
at Buffalo State
2-Amherst vs. 1-Lake Shore, 11 a.m.
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday, March 6 at Buffalo State
A1 vs. A2, 6 p.m.
CLASS B-1
Sunday’s final
at Buffalo State
4-Olean vs. 2-East Aurora, 5 p.m.
CLASS B-2
Sunday’s final
at Buffalo State
4-Southwestern vs. 3-Olmsted, 3 p.m.
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday, March 6 at Buffalo State
B1 vs. B2, 6 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Saturday’s final
at Jamestown CC
5-Chaut. Lake 62, 3-Silver Creek 31
Chaut. Lake 18 15 13 16 — 62
Silver Creek 2 12 10 7 — 31
CHAUT. LAKE (13-10): Alfa 3, Fardink 14, A. Henry 11, R. Henry 6, Jacobson 11, Perdue 3, Woodis 14.
SILVER CREEK (16-7): Bouvier 2, Brennan 2, Cossin 6, Cruz 11, A. Rice 10.
3-point goals: Alfa, Fardink 2, Jacobson 2, Perdue, A. Rice 2.
CLASS C-2
Saturday’s final
at Jamestown CC
1-Maple Grove 59, 2-Frewsburg 45
CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, March 5 at Jamestown CC
Chautauqua Lake vs. Maple Grove, 6 p.m.
CLASS D
Saturday’s final
at Jamestown CC
2-Franklinville 54, 1-Panama 53
Franklinville 10 18 17 9 — 54
Panama 14 15 15 9 — 53
FRANKLNV’L (18-5): Burrell 8, Haskell 28, McCoy 16, Wolfer 2.
PANAMA (19-2): Angeletti 7, Bowen 3, Brink 7, Johnson 6, Lisciandro 19, Schnars 11.
3-point goals: Haskell 4, McCoy 2, Bowen, Lisciandro 3.
Boys hockey
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Orchard Park 2, IV-Ithaca 1 (OT)
OP: Jack Kinsman gwg; Zach Mecca g
Division 2
Saturday’s quarterfinals
I-John Jay 3, W.S. West 0
III-Skaneateles 4, Grand Island 0
State Semifinals
Saturday, March 9 at Harborcenter
State Finals
Sunday, March 10 at Harborcenter
NYCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Harborcenter
St. Joe’s 9, Fordham Prep 1
SJ: Kellen Pulera 2g
Boys swimming
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Nassau County Aquatic Center
Saturday’s finals results
200 medley relay: 21, Kenmore (Mazin Awad, Matthew Walker, Benjamin Harper, Colin Janis) 1:39.41, 22, Orchard Park (Patrick McCrone, Luke Sapio, Joseph Blake, Trevor Hoch) 1:39.68.
200 individual medley: 17, Joseph Blake (Orchard Park) 1:59.07, 25, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) 1:59.37.
50 freestyle: 6, Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) 21.01, 12, Charles Morris (East Aurora) 21.54, 20, Mark Crocker (Lockport) 22.30, 24, Trevor Hoch (Orchard Park) 21.94.
1-meter diving: 16, Jacob Minnick (Lockport) 441.25.
100 butterfly: 14, Mark Crocker (Lockport) 51.97.
100 freestyle: 9, Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) 47.10, 19, Trevor Hoch (Orchard Park) 48.31.
200 freestyle relay: 8, East Aurora (Charles Morris, Thomas Zagrobelny, Parker Brod, Ezra Webster) 1:27.22.
100 backstroke: 26, Ben Kisker (Orchard Park) 54.62.
100 breaststroke: 8, Charles Morris (East Aurora) 58.61.
400 freestyle relay: 11, East Aurora (Ezra Webster, Thomas Zagrobelny, Parker Brod, Charles Morris) 3:13.44, 15, Orchard Park (Joshua Stegner, Trevor Hoch, Luke Sapio, Joseph Blake) 3:15.17.
Track and field
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island
Boys results
55: 10, Joel Nicholas (Canisius) 6.62, 19, Francisco Rodriguez (Jamestown) 6.70, 25, Nino Rivera (Orchard Park) 6.78, 32, Abraham Averhart (Niagara Falls) 6.84.
300: 16, Elijah Kerner (Lancaster) 35.87, 29, Collin Thompson (Lockport) 37.39.
600: 6, Joshua Peron (Frontier) 1:21.70, 14, Preston Bova (Frontier) 1:23.33.
1000: 19, Vinny Pagliaccio (W.S. East) 2:38.95, 21, Diego Rey (Fredonia) 2:39.47.
1600: 15, Brian Gleason (Frontier) 4:27.63, 23, Ryan Mitchell (Iroquois) 4:29.00.
3200: 18, Armani Merlino (Lancaster) 9:35.91, 28, Collin Barmore (Falconer) 9:59.85.
55 hurdles: 19, Kaleb Luton (Sweet Home) 7.97, 21, Mark Marrelli (Kenmore West) 8.00, 25, Michael Wolfgang (Allegany-Limestone) 8.08.
4x200 relay: 16, Lancaster (Elijah Kerner, Nick Cimino, Cooper Zak, Brady Owczarczzak) 1:33.81.
4x400 relay: 20, Allegany-Limestone (Brad Beemer, James Daley, Liam Coulter, Andre Guyton) 3:35.13.
4x800 relay: 10, Frontier (Brian Gleason, Connor O’Brien, Preston Bova, Joshua Peron) 8:07.97.
DMR: 10, Section VI (Nick Ebing, Elkins Topher, Jared Rogalski, Christopher Bertola) 9:12.71.
HJ: 7t, Jake Kaminski (Cheektowaga) 6-4, 16t, Aiden Zerkowski (Lancaster) 6-0.
PV: 13, Chris Kaszynski (Kenmore West) 13-6, 19t, Zach Nyhart (Hamburg) 12-6, 23t, Liam Doyle (Hamburg) 12-6.
LJ: 5, Nino Rivera (Orchard Park) 21-11, 14, Ben Pinkowski (St. Francis) 21-0.25, 26, William Simson (Amherst) 19-11.25.
TJ: 10t, Kaleb Luton (Sweet Home) 44-7, 19t, Miles Hunter (Tapestry) 42-11.75. 26, William Simson (Amherst) 41-3.75.
SP: 1, Jonathan Surdej (Lancaster) 61-2.75, 3, Michael Wolford (Lancaster) 54-8, 7, Will Gross (St. Joe’s) 51-10, 8, Andy Pietrantoni (Lancaster) 49-9.50, 21t, Tyler Doty (St. Joe’s) 44-10.25.
WT: 1, Will Gross (St. Joe’s) 69-5.50, 2, Andy Pietrantoni (Lancaster) 67-5.75, 12, Alex Hejna (Lancaster) 56-6.25, 14, Tyler Doty (St. Joe’s) 55-10, Jayden DuBard (Cheektowaga) foul.
Girls results
55: 3, Jenna Crean (Orchard Park) 7.21, 6, Kahniya James (Lockport) 7.24, 15, Jada Kenner (Tapestry) 7.35.
300: 1, Jada Kenner (Tapestry) 39.24, 4, Jenna Crean (Orchard Park) 39.61, 23, Claire Danyluk (Hamburg) 42.15.
600: 5, Maxana Grubb (Amherst) 1:33.69, 18, Jericha Petrella (Dunkirk) 1:39.40.
1000: 9, Marin Bogulski (Orchard Park) 2:58.88, 18, Anna Rybczynski (W.S. West) 3:02.81.
1500: 8, Mallory Grubb (Amherst) 4:46.17, 21, Emily Brown (Fredonia) 4:59.88.
1500 racewalk: 16, Alivia Murray (W.S. West) 8:27.95, 17, Alexis Borzelleri (Hamburg) 8:55.59.
3000: 18, Megan McLaughlin (Holland/East Aurora) 10:20.92, 19, Sydney Nowicki (Lockport) 10:23.36.
55 hurdles: 23, Morgan Halt (Amherst) 8.96, 25, Payton Rowe (Springville) 9.09.
4x200 relay: 8, Tapestry (Alexis Johnson, Nyrelle Simpson, Jada Kenner, Nia Stevens) 1:45.04.
4x400 relay: 11, Holland/East Aurora (Oliva Ranalli, Celia Cocca, Paige Hoffman, Jayna Galley) 4:12.85.
4x800 relay: 18, Holland/East Aurora (Celia Cocca, Megan McLaughlin, Maggie McLaughlin, Ava Danieu) 10:15.53.
DMR: 4, Section VI (Raechel Zielinski, Nia Stevens, Leah Streety, Kayla Schmidt) 10:27.82.
HJ: 11, Angela Carter (Sweet Home) 5-2, 13t, Morgan Halt (Amherst) 5-0, 18t, Jayna Galley (Holland/East Aurora) 5-0.
PV: 1, Leah Pasqualetti (Orchard Park) 13-3, 3, Rachael Ward (Falconer) 12-0, 10, Eve Giancarlo (Sweet Home) 11-9.
LJ: 4, Sara Puskar (Orchard Park) 17-9.25, 24, Gwyneth Goldowski (Frontier) 15-11.
TJ: 15, Lanee Hall (Sweet Home) 36-5.25, 16, Ally Alvira (Cheektowaga) 36-4.50, 24, Amari Hall (Sweet Home) 34-6.25.
SP: 9, Serena Pagano (Holland/East Aurora) 37-5.25, 10, Natalia Surdej (Lancaster) 37-4.50.
WT: 2, Natalia Surdej (Lancaster) 55-1.25, 19, Danielle Lambert (W.S. West) 41-10.75, 25, Skylar Pointer (Lockport) 39-3.
Girls gymnastics
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Cold Springs Harbor, L.I.
Team scores
Section VI 187.95, Section III 184.975, Section VIII 180.875, Section XI 179.65, Section I 175.725, Section II 173.425, Section V 172.45, PSAL 168.95, Section IX 158.15, Section VII 152.375.
Vault: 1, Reilly Gruttadauria (Wmsv. South) 9.9, 3, Madison Penetrante (Wmsv. North) 9.7.
Bars: 3, Lea Philarom (Frontier) 9.55
Beam: 1, Ava Shiff (Wmsv. South) 9.6, 2, Philaron (Frontier) 9.55, 3, Cari Czarcinski (Frontier) 9,35.
Floor: 2t, Philarom (Frontier) 9.525, 2t, Penetrante (Wmsv. North) 9.525.
All around: 1, Philarom (Frontier) 38.125, 2, Schiff (Wmsv. South) 37.9.
Boys bowling
NYCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Babylon Lanes, Babylon, N.Y.
5 game results
1. Mike Weber (St.Joe’s) 1151, 6. Cameron Hall (Canisius) 1050. 9. Elijah Williams (St.Francis) 1007. 14. Daniel Hammerschmidt (O’Hara) 979. 15. Nick Pusatier (St.Joe’s) 965. 16. Nathaniel Mueller (St.Joe’s) 923. 20. Parker Flis (St.Francis) 882.
Stepladder results
5-Gerard Gagliana (Holy Trinity) d. 4-Marcus Alaimo (Chaminade), 237-235.
3-Harris Mirza (Molloy) d. Gagliana, 234-120.
2-John Plunkett (St.Dominic’s) d. Mirza, 193-176.
1-Mike Weber (St. Joe’s) d. Plunkett 259-183.
Rifle
NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
at West Point
30-shot Standing Results:
Section VI 1700, Section III 1696, Section VIII 1684, Section X 1351, Section V 1279.
Team scores
Clarence 1136, Central Square 1134, New Hyde Park 1121, Massena 926, Willsboro 872.
Individual Aggregate
1. Emily Gay (Clarence) 291, 3. Janel Koeth (Lancaster) 287.
Three-Position Results
Section III 1730, Section VI 1701, Section VIII 1697, Section VII 1502, Section X 1488.
Team scores
Central Square 1161, Pioneer 1133, Sewanhaka 1127, Massena 1002, Willsboro 990.
Individual Aggregate
4. Dylan Romance (Pioneer) 292.
Individual Prone
3. Jessica Clark (Lancaster) 100.
Individual Offhand
4. Emily Gay (Clarence) 96.
Individual Kneeling
1. Dylan Romance (Pioneer) 98, 5. Arran Schmit (Pioneer) 96.
