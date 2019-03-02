High School Roundup: Will North will face Frontier for girls AA crown

Just one year after finishing 5-16, Williamsville North girls basketball finds itself at 16-6 about to take on Frontier in the girls class AA finals.

"I couldn’t be happier for my kids," coach Bill Shaw said.

Will North ille defeated Orchard Park 53-36, led by Courtney Herlan and Jada Ghee with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Neither Herlan or Ghee are seniors but Shaw credits his seniors for the reason to why they’re competing fot the championship.

"I don’t know that I expected this," Shaw said. "You always got to tell them you can and they believed it. They took it a step of two further this year."

The Spartans will now take on the top-seeded Frontier Falcons after their 37-20 win over Jamestown.

The teams will play Wednesday night at Buffalo State at 7:30 p.m.

Eagles sharp on skis

The Ellicottville girls Alpine Ski team took home the championship at Gore Mountain for the third straight year earlier this week.

Logan Fredrickson took home three individual state titles in the slalom, giant slalom and Alpine combined champion.

She led the team featuring her and her twin sister Hayly and Emmylu Carls.

Logan Fredrickson won the slalom state championship by more than three seconds, finishing with times of 46.66 and 49.00 seconds for a total of 1.35.66. Second place finisher Hannah Klingbiel of Section II finished in 1:38.77.

Hayly Fredrickson finished fifth in the slalom at 1:43.56 out of the 56 racers in the event. Carls was 45th.

Logan finished with a time of 1:08.57 in the giant slalom, narrowly beating second place finisher Samantha Burton of Section I at 1:09.13.

Harper, Morris shine at states

Day one of the NYSPHSAA swimming and diving championships was completed yesterday with Section VI having mixed results.

Ben Harper of Kenmore was one of the most successful swimmers of the day.

Harper will compete in the A finals of the 50 and 100 meter freestyle after finishing with times of 21.37 and 47.03, respectively.

Harper’s preliminary time for the 100 was faster than anything he swam this year.

Trevor Hoch of Orchard Park will race in the B final of the 100 meter, finishing 15th.

Charles Morris of East Aurora will compete in two finals today. In the 50 freestyle he finished 11th in prelims and is the first replacement for the A final if anyone drops out, otherwise he will be in the B final.

Morris did qualify for the A final of the 100 meter breaststroke at ninth with a time of 59.47.

East Aurora finished sixth in the 200 free relay and will compete in the A final. Morris is the first swimmer of the relay.

Both East Aurora and Orchard Park will compete in the B final of the 400 freestyle relay after finishing 13th and 16th.

Jacob Minnick of Lockport advanced to the diving finals after a qualifying score of 307.65 in the semifinals to place 18th.

State track finishes today

Section VI’s best track and field athletes will compete in the indoor state championships beginning at 9 a.m. today.

There are 70 different qualifiers for the events and some right at the top.

Kahniya James of Lockport is the fifth-highest qualifier for the girls 55 meter dash and Jada Kenner of Tapestry is second for the 300 meter dash.

Armani Merlino from Lancaster qualified as seventh in the 3200 meter race and Maxana Grubb from Amherst is fourth in the girls 600 meter.

Leah Pasqualetti of Orchard Park is first with a mark of 12-06 in the girls pole vault with Rachael Ward of Falconer right behind her at second.

Jonathan Surdej from Lancaster is first for the boys shot put at 61-09.00. Surdej won the championships last year. His sister Natalia is second in the girls weight throw.