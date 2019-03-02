HEUSINGER, William G.

HEUSINGER - William G. Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Metzger); dearest father of Dawn (Steven) Buscaglia and William G. (Michele) Heusinger Jr.; loving grandfather of Alexander, Brandon, Breanna, Giovanna, Victoria, Giulianna, and Madison; brother of George "Mic" Heusinger. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 1-4 PM and 6-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to West Seneca Masonic Lodge #1111 F&AM Scholarship Fund, 647 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Bill was a member of West Seneca Lodge #1111 F&AM, Ismailia Temple, Gardenville Country Club, and the Erie County Conservation Society. Bill enjoyed the Masons, hunting, and was a Yankees and Sabres fan. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com