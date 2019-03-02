Public input sought on what to do with Burchfield Nature Center in West Seneca

The Burchfield Nature and Art Center building was closed two years ago after walls sagged and hardware started popping off the windows.

Part of it reopened last year, and the town is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit against three firms involved in the design of the building.

Now the town is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center, 1300 Union Road, for the community to say what it wants to do with the building. Supporters of the building want to encourage the Town Board to adopt a plan to restore the building and seek funding for the restoration.

The cost of repairs has been estimated at nearly $1 million, while a new building could cost as much as $1.7 million, according to a forensic architect hired by the town.