Hamburg holds night on preventing youth suicide

Hamburg School District continues its mental health awareness with a community presentation on preventing youth suicide.

Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in California in 2000, will speak at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 4111 Legion Dr. Hines is one of 36 people, or less than 1 percent, to survive the fall from the bridge.

Today he shares his story to offer hope and help to those with mental illness.

The evening is open to anyone who has concerns about youth mental illness and suicide.