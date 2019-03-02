GRABER, Margaret M. (Kelly)

Of Orchard Park, February 28, 2019; beloved wife of Edward J. Graber, MD; loving mother of Susan P. (William) Dentinger, Michael J. (Susan) Graber, Mary E. (Wade, MD) Naziri, Edward J. (Laura) Graber, Jr., Timothy J. Graber and Kathleen M. (Michael) McHale; grandmother of William, Jr., Andrew, Ashley, Michael, Jr., Joseph, Kelli, Emily, Ryan, Katie, Erin, Wade, Abby, Ellie, Charlie, Maggie, Grace and Michael; sister of Joseph (Regina) Kelly and the late Patricia R.S.M. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Monday at 10 a.m. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Mount Mercy Academy. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com