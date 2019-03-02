Subscribe Today
Flakes fly during 2019 Shamrock Run
The pack of runners passes down Ohio Street during the 41st annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners round the corner onto Michigan Street from South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sue Klinshaw, left, and Peggy Pankow cheer on runners on South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ryan Zygmunt of Grand Island wears a leprechaun hat and beard as he heads down South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners and walkers fill South Park Avenue during the 41st annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Dylan Stevens, left, and Brennan Root, right, are at the head of the pack on Ohio Street as they approach the final leg.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Cassie Mae Goodman leads the women on Ohio Street as she approaches the final leg of the race.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Erin Atwood shows her Irish spirit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jim Eschberger holds up a homemade replica of the Stanley Cup.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners pass Elevator Alley as they run down South Street during the 41st annual Shamrock Run.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rich Burger wears a shamrock costume.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack of runners passes down Ohio Street during the 41st annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
With a bottle of Jameson in hand, Steven Krajnik charges forward in the pack on Ohio Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Chris Lombard of Cheektowaga is decked out in his best Irish outfit as he runs down South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Heavy snow falls as the pack of runners passes down Ohio Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack of runners passes down Ohio Street amid heavy snowfall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Emmanuel Schmidbauer heads to the finish line on Louisiana Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Amanda Wilson is decked out in Irish flair as she heads down South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners head down South Park Avenue during the 41st annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jason Ackerman runs in a top hat.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Elias Farah and Marybeth Calabrese run down South Park Avenue in the pack.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A runner dons shamrock shades.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack of runners heads down South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack of runners heads north on Michigan Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack of runners passes down Ohio Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The pack heads down South Park Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Susan Israel of Lockport is surrounded by snowflakes as she heads to the start line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners loosen up before the race.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Joan Golda runs down South Street in the 41st annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Runners cross the train tracks on South Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sunday, March 3, 2019
The annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward featured over 4,300 participants in its 41st year.
