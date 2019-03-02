Subscribe Today
Sabres 4, Penguins 3 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres players celebrate the overtime goal by Sabres left wing Conor Sheary.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sabres players celebrate the overtime goal by Sabres left wing Conor Sheary.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner celebrates the overtime goal by Sabres left wing Conor Sheary.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) clears the puck up the ice in front a bunch of Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) battles Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) after scoring a goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Scott Wilson (20) battles Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Zach Trotman (5) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) is cross-checked by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (73) in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a save in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) lines up for a face off in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) makes a great save on an open net in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battles Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (12) for the puck in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes save in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) gives up the third goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a great save against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) in over time.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battles Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) for the puck in over time.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Saturday, March 2, 2019
Conor Sheary scored the game-winning goal with 48.2 seconds remaining to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, on Friday, March 1, 2019, in KeyBank Center.
