Frontier seventh-grader sets all-around record in NYSPHSAA gymnastics meet

Lea Philarom of Frontier and Reilly Gruttadauria and Ava Schiff of Williamsville South led Section VI to the championship of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association gymnastics in Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island.

Section VI (Western New York) regained the championship after Section III (Syracuse) won last year. It was the fifth title in the last seven years for Section VI, which scored a record 187.905 points. The previous record was 186.776 by Section XI (Suffolk County) in 2003.

Philarom, a seventh-grader, won the all-around title with 38.125 points. That included a tie for second in floor exercise (9.525), second place on balance beam (9.55) third on bars (9.550) and a vault score of 9.50.

Gruttadauria won the vault with a state record score of 9.9. She’s an eighth-grader. Teammate Madison Penetrante, a senior, was second with 9.7.

The previous record in the vault was 9.85, shared by Rachel Filipski of Lancaster (2014) and Olivia O’Connor of Bay Shore from Section XI (2013).

Schiff, another eighth-grader, won the balance beam with a score of 9.6. Behind Philarom in third place was Cari Czarcinski of Frontier with 9.35.

Penetrante tied Philarom for second in the floor exercise with 9.525.

WNYers win 3 state titles

Pole vaulter Leah Pasqualetti of Orchard Park, shot-putter Jonathan Surdej of Lancaster and thrower Will Gross of St. Joe’s were first place finishers from Western New York in the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

Pasqualetti, a junior, cleared 13-3.

Surdej hurled the shot 61 feet, 2.75 inches. His sister Natalia was second in the girls weight throw at 55-1.25.

The throws were Section VI’s strongest suit in the state meet. Michael Wolford of Lancaster was third behind Surdej in the shot (54-8) and Gross was seventh in that event (51-10).

Jenna Crean of Orchard Park took third in the girls’ 55 meters in 7.21. Kahniya James of Lockport was fifth in 7.24.

Orchard Park’s Sara Puskar was fourth in the long jump in 17-9.25.

Maxana Grubb of Amherst took fifth in the 600 (1:33.69) and eighth in the 1,500 (4:46.17). Marin Bogulski of OP was ninth in the 1,000 (2:58.88).

Tapestry Charter’s 4x200 relay of Alexis Johnson, Nyrelle Simpson, Jade Kenner and Nia Stevenson finished eighth in 1:54.04.

Runners from Frontier fared well in the boys meet. Joshua Peron was sixth in the 600 in 1:21.70, and Brian Gleason was ninth in the 1,600 (4:27.63). Gleason and Peron ran on the Frontier 4x800 relay with Connor O’Brien and Preston Bova. They finished 10th in 8:07.97.

No firsts in NY swim

Benjamin Harper of Kenmore and Charles Morris of East Aurora were among the few standouts for Section VI in the NYPHSAA boys swimming championships at the Nassau County Aquatics Center in Uniondale. Section VI produced no individual champions or relay teams.

Harper, who attends Kenmore East, was ninth in the 100 freestyle in 47.10 and sixth in the 50 in 21.02.

Morris was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.61 and swam the lead leg on the Blue Devils’ 200 freestyle relay that finished eighth in 1:27.33. Thomas Zagrobelny, Parker Brod and Ezra Webster also swam for EA.

Locals second in cheering

Frontier and Starpoint scored second-place finishes in their divisions in the NYSPHSAA Competitive Cheerleading competition at Rochester Institute of Technology. Frontier was second in Division I Small Schools. Starpoint was second in Division II Large..

Weber is CHSAA champion

Mike Weber, a St. Joe’s junior, was the top qualifier and defeated No. 2 John Plunkett of St. Dominic’s, 259-183, in the final match to win the State Catholic High School bowling championship at Babylon Lanes. Weber qualified first with 1,151.