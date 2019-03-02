Food theft blamed on shortages from 'government shutdown'

Town of Niagara Police reported that a woman arrested Feb. 18 for shoplifting from Wegmans, 1577 Military Road, told them she stole the items because she was "low on money and food stamps due to the government shutdown."

Store officials contacted police shortly after 3 p.m. after noticing an older woman, operating an electric shopping cart, who was cutting Wegmans price tags off grocery items and replacing them with tags showing significantly lower prices. They said she then proceeded to a self-checkout line, where she failed to scan several items entirely, resulting in the theft of $138 worth of goods.

Sharon L. Whyte, 63, of Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, was charged with petit larceny and was barred from entering the store, police reported.