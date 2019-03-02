Share this article

print logo

Ejected Elmwood Avenue bar patron charged with DWI

|Published

A patron thrown out of a bar on Elmwood Avenue early Saturday banged into a parked car as he drove away, according to Buffalo police, who later charged the man with driving while intoxicated.

Michael Grannis, 26, of Lewiston, also is charged with leaving the scene of an incident and other vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Grannis, police reported, was thrown out of Mr. Goodbar around 2 a.m. Saturday because he was too intoxicated and had  spit on the bar.

After hitting the parked car, he was pulled over by an officer on Niagara Street and brought back to Elmwood Avenue. Witnesses there identified him as the driver, police said in a report.

 

Matthew Spina – Matthew Spina, a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, has worked in daily newspaper journalism for more than 30 years. He's a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State and grew up in Schenectady, N.Y.
There are no comments - be the first to comment