Ejected Elmwood Avenue bar patron charged with DWI

A patron thrown out of a bar on Elmwood Avenue early Saturday banged into a parked car as he drove away, according to Buffalo police, who later charged the man with driving while intoxicated.

Michael Grannis, 26, of Lewiston, also is charged with leaving the scene of an incident and other vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Grannis, police reported, was thrown out of Mr. Goodbar around 2 a.m. Saturday because he was too intoxicated and had spit on the bar.

After hitting the parked car, he was pulled over by an officer on Niagara Street and brought back to Elmwood Avenue. Witnesses there identified him as the driver, police said in a report.