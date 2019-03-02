ECC's Michael Costello wins NJCAA singles in bowling

Erie Community College celebrated 50 years of bowling at this weekend’s National Junior College Athletic Association championships at AMF Airport Lanes. The hope was that the Kats would bring home another national team championship — either men’s or women’s — to go with the many already in the ECC trophy case.

No team titles, but ECC was not shut out when Michael Costello of the Kats won in men’s singles with a 652 total on Friday. The freshman from Saegertown, Pa., shot games of 205, 227 and 220 to edge Nicholas Sylvester of Iowa Central CC by six pins.

Costello boosted his all-events total with a 559 in Saturday’s final three game games and finished eighth with 2,299.

Alec and Ryan Dudley of Iowa Central won the doubles with a 1,259 total. Alec shot 657 and Ryan 602. Alec won the All-Events with 2,686.

Iowa Central topped the men’s team scoring with 11,879 for 12 games. ECC was fourth but well off the pace with 10,908. There were 24 men’s teams entered.

After a second-place finisher last year, Ancilla College of Donaldson, Ind., ended Schenectady County CC’s four-year reign on the women’s side. Ancilla led the team scoring with 10,439. Muskegon (Mich.) and Iowa Central were second and third. ECC was sixth and Schenectady seventh in the 19-team field.

Casey Brandau and Neva Waidelich of Iowa Central won the women’s doubles with 1,150 with Waidelich shooting 610. Brittany McAndrews and Cassandra Green (Pioneer) of ECC were eighth with 1,041.

Ancilla bowlers were 1-2 in the women’s singles. Taylor Ellison won with 585. Alecia Albanese was next with 575. Green was the top ECC finisher, seventh with 541. She rebounded from a 164 opening game to bowl 189 and 188.

Albanese of Ancilla won women's All-Events with 2,329. ECC’s Green was 11th with 2,101 and McAndrews 14th with 2,087.

USBC overlooks Capaldi

Five months ago, Vince Capaldi of Niagara Falls became the oldest person to bowl an 800 series when he shot an 804 at the Rapids Bowling Center in the Friday Senior Men's League.

Already, it seems the United States Bowling Congress is ready to deprive Capaldi of the honor.

Before Capaldi, the previous 800 senior was credited to to William Lautenschlager of Stockton, Calif, who was 85 years and 9 days old when he bowled an 805 in 2016.

Just this week the USBC reported that Jim Novak of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, became the oldest to bowl an 800 when at 91 years, 2 months and 21 days, he put together games of 279, 256 and 268 for an 804 series.

Nobody's questioning Nowak's accomplishment. The argument comes in the next sentence in the USBC Report: "He topped the previous mark of 85 years and 9 days, set by William Lautenschlager of Stockton, California, in 2016."

You can argue that perhaps Capaldi's 800 hasn't passed muster with the USBC. However, neither has Nowak's.

"Novak's score is pending formal approval from USBC ..." the USBC release says.

Duke goes for No . 4o

If you're from the old school and cringe when you watch today's two-handed spinners dominate the PBA Tour, you won't want to miss Sunday's FoxSports (FS1) 5 p.m. telecast of the PBA Jonesboro Open.

And if you favor senior stars, it's right down your alley. The top seed in the stepladder is none other than Norm Duke, who will turn 55 this month.

Not only is Duke in a favorable position to win at Jonesboro, he is coming off a victory last Sunday over Jason Belmonte, 237-219, in the final match in the Go Bowling! PBA Indianapolis Open.

Duke will be attempting to become the third player in PBA history to win 40 career titles.

Brad Angelo of Lockport finished 32nd at Indy after a 32nd place finish in Jonesboro.

Ryan Ciminelli of Clarence was 72nd in Indy.

Carroll part of Red Flash success

Haley Carroll of Williamsville and her Saint Francis (Pa.) teammates won six games in a row for a 9-2 record in the Northeast Conference round-robin No. 2 last weekend in Sinking Spring, Pa.

The Red Flash lead the NEC, one of the top women's bowling leagues in the country, with a 14-4 record heading towards the conference championship later this month.

Carroll, a senior, averaged 19.8 per Baker frame over 60 games in the meet. Bowling in the No. 4 or No. 5 slot, her frame average in Sunday's games was 20.06.

Youth doubles today

The GBUSBC Youth Doubles Championship gets under way Sunday at Spare Time in Cheektowaga with a 5 p.m. squad. It continues to Saturday (noon) and next Sunday (noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.).