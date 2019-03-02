Discharged patient arrested after refusing to leave hospital

Niagara Falls Police said they had to arrest a city woman early Saturday after she refused to leave Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, despite having been discharged from the facility the night before.

Officers responded to the 10th Street hospital's emergency department at 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a woman refusing to leave, while directing obscene language and gestures toward hospital staff. As they tried to convince her to leave — and even attempted to arrange for a taxi — officers said that she directed her anger at them, causing alarm among other users of the facility. She eventually was placed under arrest just before 6 a.m.

Annisa S. Ali, 47, of 10th Street, was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.