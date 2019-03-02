Colleges: Canisius wraps up regular season with home win over Siena

The Canisius men’s basketball team stumbled during its past two games but weren’t going to trip up Friday.

The Griffs defeated Siena at home, 68-62, and gave themselves at least a shot at obtaining a share of the MAAC regular-season championship.

Canisius went into halftime down four points and it seemed as if the Griffs would continue their trend of not being able to win at home this season. Instead, they did the opposite and grabbed just their fifth win at the Koessler Center all season.

But with 12 minutes remaining it seemed the trend would continue.

Canisius was down 46-36 before coach Reggie Witherspoon ignited something within his team that quickly turned the deficit into a 52-48 lead.

With 4:47 left, it was 59-51.

The Griffs ran into trouble and only scored two points in the final two minutes, but their lead was too much for Siena to claw back from.

Takal Molson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds and Malik Johnson ran the offense the best they’ve seen this year with 12 assists and only one turnover.

Canisius awaits the end of league play on Sunday but with some luck could become regular season champs.

It has been over a year since St. Bonaventure and George Washington last met. The Bonnies bested the Colonials 80-52 and look to do much of the same when they play again on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

St. Bonaventure has won five games in a row and currently sits in fourth place in the Atlantic 10.

Bonaventure has held six of its last seven opponents to under 61 points. The Bonnies are allowing 61.8 points per game during conference play.

Leading the charge defensively has been freshman center Osun Osunniyi. The freshman stands at 6-feet-10 inches yet boasts a wingspan of 7-feet-8 inches.

Osunniyi leads all freshmen in the country in blocks at 2.6 per game.

George Washington has three players who score in double figures, including Maceo Jack at 10.9 points per game.

Jack is the son of UB women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and leads the team in three-pointers made.

St. Bonaventure has completely turned its season around. After starting 4-10, they have gone 10-4 since to get back to .500.

Griffs, Eagles and Bonnies finish regular season

The Canisius, Niagara, St. Bonaventure and UB women’s basketball teams all play today.

Canisius begins the day with its final game of the regular season at 2 p.m. against Manhattan.

After losing five straight, the Griffs have been able to rattle off back-to-back wins against Monmouth and Niagara.

Sara Hinriksdottir has paced Canisius in scoring all season at 13.4 points per game. The Griffs cannot get a first-round bye into the MAAC Tournament but can lock up the No. 4 seed with a victory.

Niagara will finish up its season on the road against Marist at 7 p.m. The Purple Eagles are losers of their last four and are in a four way tie for fifth in the conference with one game remaining.

The last time Marist and Niagara played, the Purple Eagles lost by 29 points at home.

St. Bonaventure closes out its A-10 season on the road against Duquesne at 4:30 p.m. The teams haven’t met since the opening game of conference play.

UB is the lone Big 4 team to not have its regular season end when they host Miami (Ohio) at 2 p.m.

Buffalo will be hosting Senior Day to celebrate Dillard, who is second in the country in scoring this season at 25.3 points per game, and others.

The Bulls previously beat the RedHawks on the road in January.

Griffs end season at RIT

Canisius hockey’s season will wrap up with one game against RIT.

The Griffs, at 7-16-4, are locked into the No. 11 seed for the AHA championship tournament. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. in Rochester.