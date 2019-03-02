CAMPBELL, Phyllis H. (Castiglia)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Milton S. Campbell; devoted mother of Barbara Cunningham (John Rohe), William Campbell, the late Deborah (James) Windnagle and Stevens Campbell; cherished grandmother of Jacob, Sean, and Connor; adored great-grandmother of four; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com