Buffalo man hit by gunfire, recovering at ECMC

A Buffalo man was listed in fair condition Saturday afternoon after being shot early in the day.

The 21-year-old, who police did not identify, was hit by gunfire around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Ruhland Avenue, which is about 11 blocks east of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, off Walden Avenue.

He was treated at Erie County Medical Center and is listed in fair condition there, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.