BROCK - Thomas W. Of North Tonawanda, NY. February 27, 2019 at age 82. Husband of the late Cynthia (Parwulski) Brock; loving father of Lisa (John) Hartung, Kimberly, Natalie and Tracie (Jason Belmonte) Brock; devoted grandfather of Jill, Kori, Michael, Mitchell and Jordyn; great-grandfather of Christian, Liliana and Erick; dear brother of Larry (late Helen), Mickey (Lucille), Patti (John) Brand and the late Joan (Bernie) Knecht, Fred and Carol Brock; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Kolano Funeral Home, 396 Amherst St., (near Grant) Sunday 3-6 pm. Funeral Service will take place at 6 pm immediately following visitation. Please share your condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com