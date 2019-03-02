Beauts finish regular season with weekend road games

The Buffalo Beauts haven’t lost a game in 2019.

The Beauts are winners of six straight, beating every team except for the one they face today, the Connecticut Whale.

Buffalo will be playing at the Terry Conners Ice Rink in Stamford, Conn. against the Whale who they haven’t played since Dec. 8.

The Beauts have won all three games against the Whale this season, outscoring them 14-1.

While the Beauts have been succeeding, Connecticut has been reeling. The Whale are losers of their past eight games and are tied with the Metropolitan Riveters for the least points in the NWHL.

Luckily, with two games left on the season and the regular season title on the line, the Beauts will play both this weekend.

Buffalo sits in second place in the standings behind the Boston Pride. The Beauts have played one less game this season and are two points behind the first place spot.

With wins against the Whale and Riveters this weekend, Buffalo will finish first in the standings since they have the tiebreaker on the Pride, going 3-1 against them this season.

A key to Buffalo’s success this season has been its goaltending. Since losing three games in a row early on, the Beauts have gone 8-1 and not allowed more than two goals against in a game.

In total, teams have scored only 19 times against Buffalo this season.

The Minnesota Whitecaps have the second least with 32 goals against.

Nicole Hensley and Shannon Szabados have combined for a .942 save percentage and 1.37 goals against per game. Hensley is 4-1 and Szabados is 6-3 this season.

It also helps to have the two top scorers in the NWHL. Hayley Scamurra and Maddie Elia are 1-2 in points, respectively. Scamurra has 19 and Elia has 18.

Elia leads the league in goals with 11 and Scamurra ranks in the top five for both goals and assists.

Puck drop against the Whale is at 6 p.m. today and will be at 3 p.m. Sunday against the Riveters in Newark, N.J. Buffalo is 3-3 in road games this season.