Share this article

print logo
A 2017 view of the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls, looking north from Division Street with the Niagara River and the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge on the left. (Courtesy Empire State Development)

Whirlpool Rapids Bridge to close for a month for parkway demolition

|Published |Updated

The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge in Niagara Falls will close for more than a month starting April 1 because of the demolition of the 1,700-foot Niagara Scenic Parkway viaduct above the bridge and customs plaza, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission announced Friday.

The demolition is part of the removal of the parkway along the Niagara River Gorge.

The expected reopening date is May 5. The NEXUS enrollment center at the bridge also will be closed temporarily.

Arrangements have been made for the Amtrak Maple Leaf train that crosses the U.S.-Canada border at the span to keep running during the demolition.

"During the closure, the Lewiston-Queenston and Rainbow bridges will offer extended hours of NEXUS lane availability," said Kenneth Bieger, general manager of the commission.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment