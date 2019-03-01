Weather service to conduct 'Skywarn' training this month

The National Weather Service is looking for a few good storm spotters across Western New York.

And the agency will offer a bit of free training.

The weather service will launch its annual Skywarn training sessions in the Rochester area. There will be three others in the Buffalo Niagara region through the end of March.

"Skywarn is a nationwide program of spotters that report severe weather to the National Weather Service," the weather service said. "By providing observations, Skywarn spotters assist National Weather Service members in their warning decisions and enable the National Weather Service to fulfill its mission of protecting life and property."

Local sessions include:

• 7 p.m. March 13 – Concord Town Hall

• 7:30 p.m. March 20 – City of Tonawanda Offices

• 7:30 p.m. March 25 – UPMC Chautauqua Hospital, Jamestown