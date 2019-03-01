Student arrested following threat at Ellicottville schools

A student was arrested Friday following a threat that sent Ellicottville Central Schools into lockdown, state police said.

The student is under the age of 14. Charges were still pending, troopers said.

Authorities found threatening note at the schools Friday morning but troopers said no immediate credible threat existed at the school.

The note was found at about 8 a.m., and prompted authorities to lock down the premises. The situation later shifted from a lockdown to a modified shelter in place, which was later lifted.