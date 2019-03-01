TORRES, Amelia L.

TORRES - Amelia L. Of Lackawanna, NY February 28, 2019. Daughter of Vicente and Ashley (nee Wozniak) Torres; sister of Annabelle, Vicente Jr. and Penelope. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 AM-12 Noon. Chapel Service at 12 Noon. Please come and celebrate Amelia's life and her journey home to the Lord.