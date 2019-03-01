The Growlers announce Babeville summer show

The Growlers' summer slew of new tour dates will include a return visit to Buffalo at 7 p.m. July 25 in Babeville's Asbury Hall (341 Delaware Ave.).

Kicking off July 17, the popular California "beach goths'" 20-stop itinerary will see the group back on the road in continued support of its 2018 release, the gritty and return-to-form record "Casual Acquaintances." The album is the follow-up to 2016's expansive sounding "City Club," which was produced by Julian Casablancas of the Strokes.

The music video for the album's latest single "Who Loves the Scum?" was shared on Valentine's Day.

Advance tickets are $30 and are on sale through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.