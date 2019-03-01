SHEEHAN, Janet (Klein)

SHEEHAN - Janet (nee Klein)

Of Grand Island, passed peacefully at home on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Thomas Sheehan; cherished mother of Sean (Kelly), Brendan (Mary Beth), Thomas (Elizabeth), and Justin (Nina); adored grandmother of Luke, Anna, Molly, Tommy, Meghan, Maeve, Clare, Katy, Patrick, Evelyn, Max, Sean, Valerie, and Spencer; loving sister of Carolyn (Richard) Ball, Jack (Nancy) Klein and Paul (Camille) Klein; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be welcomed Sunday, March 3rd, 4-8 pm at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church on Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted at St. Mary's High School, Lancaster, or Hospice of Buffalo. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who helped to make Janet's final days peaceful.