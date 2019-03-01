Coverage of the Hassan murder case, from now to then

No murder case in the past decade has riveted Western New York like the one against Muzzammil "Mo" Hassan, who was convicted of stabbing and beheading his wife, Aasiya Hassan.

The husband and wife first made news when they co-founded Bridges TV cable station in Orchard Park. They shared their homespun ambition and idealistic goals of creating bridges of understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims.

They next made news in February 2009, when Mo Hassan turned himself into Orchard Park police. Police found Aasiya Hassan dead in the TV studio.

Her killing was initially overshadowed by the crash of Continental Flight 3407, which happened on the same day. But in life and death, Assiya Hassan has left a legacy locally and nationally.

Mo Hassan stole the spotlight for two weeks in 2011, when he left judges and jurors reeling as he tried to manipulate his murder trial.

Reporters for The Buffalo News retraced Aasiya Hassan's efforts to free herself and her family from her husband's abuse and spoke with dozens of her relatives and friends and also law enforcement officials. The News also spoke with Mo Hassan. The News covered each day of the trial in print and moment-by-moment online.

More than 150 stories and online posts shined a light not only on one tragedy but on the issue of domestic violence.

