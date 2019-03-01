Reporters' Notebook: March 1, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Peace Prize-winning Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, born on this date in 1922, “You don’t make peace with friends. You make it with very unsavory enemies.”

• • •

PEN IN HAND – Author and columnist Christina M. Abt comes to the Museum of disABILITY History, 3826 Main St., Eggertsville, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to give a presentation and sign copies of her latest book, “Beauty & Grace,” a historical novel based on the personal stories of people committed long-term to mental asylums. Admission is free. The book will be available for purchase. For more info, call 629-3626 or visit museumofdisability.org.

• • •

SOUP’S ON – A chowder sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Columbia Hook and Ladder Fire Company hall, 85 Columbia Drive, North Tonawanda. Price is $4.50 per quart.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Deadline is Monday to register for a free men’s mini-retreat from 9 a.m. to noon March 9 in the Monsignor Jasinski Center at St. Phillip’s Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. Facilitator is Deacon Greg Feary. The program begins with baked goods and refreshments at 8:30. To sign up, call Marilyn Fronczak at 668-8472 or Warner Doyle at 481-8388 or email rcymerman1@roadrunner.com.

• • •

MIGHTY VOICES – The Harmonia Chamber Singers will be joined by student singers from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, Frederick Law Olmsted High School and the Charter School for Applied Technologies in “Rise Up!,” a concert of contemporary and traditional spirituals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. Doors open at 6:30.

Special guest will be renowned choral composer Stacey V. Gibbs from Detroit, who will direct more than 100 singers in the East Coast premiere of his arrangement for “Bound for Canaan Lan’.” Tickets are $15, $5 for students under 18. For more info, visit Harmoniacs.org.

• • •

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA **

** HITTING THE ROAD – The acclaimed Houghton College Wind Ensemble, a group of nearly 40 students and faculty led by Tim McGarvey, brings its spring tour to the First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, for a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The tour begins at 7 p.m. tonight in Elba Central School, 57 S. Main St., Elba; and continues with two performances – at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and during the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service – in Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park.

The ensemble concludes its appearances locally at 10 a.m. Monday with a concert in Christian Central Academy, 39 Academy St., Williamsville, then departs for dates in New England.

• • •

