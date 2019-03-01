Police: Witnesses box in impaired driver at Tops gas pumps in City of Tonawanda

A Williamsville woman was charged with multiple counts related to driving while impaired after witnesses who saw her driving erratically boxed her in with their vehicles at the Tops Markets gas pumps in the City of Tonawanda about noon Thursday, City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels said.

The driver was identified as Donna J. Peffer, 46.

Police said they received "numerous calls" about a someone driving erratically on Niagara Street from the North Grand Island Bridge. Witnesses reported to police that a driver was speeding, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road, passing vehicles by crossing the double yellow lines and almost hitting other vehicles head-on.

Several motorists boxed Peffer's vehicle in at the Tops pumps at 150 Niagara St., refusing to let her leave, police said.

Peffer failed field tests and a police Drug Recognition Expert was called in who determined that Peffer was under the influence of narcotics, Foels said. Police found Alprazolam pills out of the bottle and suboxone strips in Peffer's purse. Alprazolam is a prescription medication used to treat anxiety. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction.

Police took Peffer to Erie County Medical Center for a blood draw.

Peffer was charged with reckless driving, criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired and three traffic charges. She was being held on $750 bail.