Corey Thomas, 26 (Buffalo Police Department)

Police arrest patient would-be bank robber, armed with steak knife

A man carrying a steak knife tried to rob a Bank of America branch at the corner of East Delavan and Bailey avenues on Thursday afternoon, according to a Buffalo police report.

Corey D. Thomas, who faces two attempted robbery charges, passed a note to a bank teller at about 1 p.m. demanding $60 in cash.

Then he sat down in the waiting area of the bank. When police arrived, a teller pointed him out as the attempted robber, according to the report.

Thomas, 26, was arrested by Northeast District officers without incident, Buffalo police said in a Facebook post. Officers recovered the steak knife.

 

