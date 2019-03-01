North Tonawanda man arrested following Chautauqua County crash

A North Tonawanda man was arrested Friday following a two-vehicle accident in which he allegedly wound up crashing into several unoccupied parked vehicles before coming to rest in the Town of Hanover, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 48-year-old Christopher J. Booker was allegedly operating a vehicle in an intoxicated state at about 6:32 p.m. when he struck another vehicle, causing Booker's vehicle to leave the road and hit parked vehicles at a business.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Booker was transported to Brooks-TLC Health Systems in Irving for minor injuries.

None of the other individuals involved the crash were injured, deputies said.

Booker was issued tickets for driving while intoxicated, making an unsafe lane change, following too closely, driving on the shoulder and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is scheduled to appear in Hanover Town Court.