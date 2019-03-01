Share this article

Petitions available for Niagara Falls Board of Education election

Nominating petition forms will be available starting Monday for two seats on the Niagara Falls Board of Education, District Clerk Judie Glaser said Friday.

The incumbents whose five-year terms are expiring are Nicholas Vilardo and Art Jocoy.

Petition forms are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Clerk’s Office in the Central Office Administration Building, 630 66th St.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must submit at least 100 signatures from qualified city voters by 5 p.m. May 1. The election is set for May 21.

