Niagara Falls Memorial dedicates $1 million pharmacy center

A new $1 million center for pharmaceutical services was dedicated Friday on the seventh floor of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The space brings the medications closer to the patients, since the new center is located next to the critical care unit. It also adds a sterile "clean room" where pharmacists can compound chemotherapy drugs and other powerful medications.

Hospital spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said the old pharmacy was on the second floor, but the pharmacy offices were on two other floors. Now the pharmacy and the offices are together.

Niagara Falls Memorial employs 16 pharmacists, three pharmacy technicians and two support staffers.