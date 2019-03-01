Driver impaired by 'high level of marijuana' gets 6 months for hitting pedestrian

A 21-year-old Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicle assault for hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk with his car was sentenced to six months in jail and five years on probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Thursday.

In December, Justyn Caver pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of driving while ability impaired.

On May 2, 2018, Caver was northbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst when he drove onto a sidewalk and struck the pedestrian. His vehicle hit a road sign and his left front bumper struck the victim in the leg. The victim hit the windshield and was thrown about 80 feet into the roadway and suffered injuries to the leg and skull.

A blood test showed Caver had "a high level of marijuana in his system."