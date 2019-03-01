MICHAUD, Guy Paul

MICHAUD - Guy Paul Of Williamsville, entered into rest February 27, 2019. Former husband and cherished friend of Priscilla Jane (Nolan) Schad; loving father of Paul (Jamie) Michaud, Monique (Peter Mark) Schregel, Thomas (Sophie) Michaud, and Matthew (Shannon O'Sullivan) Michaud; beloved grandfather of Paul Guy, James, Andrew, David, and Luke Michaud, Nolan, Keira, and Priscilla Schregel, and Hugo, Jack, and Eve Michaud; loving son of the late Paul and Rose Michaud. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Monday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Michaud was a U.S. Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guy's memory to the Buffalo Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com