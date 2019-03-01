MARTIN, Frank

MARTIN - Frank February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Louise (nee Schaefer) Martin; loving father of Michael Paul (Eileen) and John Martin; dear grandfather of Matthew, John Michael (Rachel) Martin and Elizabeth (fiance; Alex Atkins) Martin. Family and friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga RC Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, 14225, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Frank was a past fire commissioner/firefighter with Cleveland Hill Fire Department and a veteran of the Korean War. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com