Marching forward with wintry weather: Weekend snow, persistent cold expected

The calendar's flip to March this morning won't change the weather for the warmer.

It'll feel a lot more like January over the first week to 10 days of March with bouts of snowy weather and persistent sub-freezing temperatures, federal forecasters said.

After a temperate day Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30s expected, the next storm system is slated to arrive Saturday, National Weather Service forecasts show.

Forecasters said light snow is expected to arrive in metro Buffalo Saturday afternoon and chances are that it could last until evening.

Less than an inch of new snowfall is forecast with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s are expected.

A second more moisture-laden storm system is forecast to pass south of the region on Sunday.

That could bring snowfall from Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. High temperatures are forecast in the high 20s.

Forecast models show the heaviest snow is expected south and east of Buffalo closer to the center of the storm.

"For the moment, it seems most of the area stands a good shot at getting some snow, but the southeastern portions of the area should yield the best chance at more substantial accumulation," the weather service said.

It added: "Model guidance still has varying solutions with regard to this....That said, a light to moderate snowfall seems most likely to result...with the heavier accumulations off to our south and east."

Colder air is forecast to build behind the passing storm system.

Temperatures aren't expected to escape the low teens overnight Sunday and are only likely to rebound to about 20 degrees for a high on Monday.

By Monday night, overnight lows are expected to dip back to the single digits, forecasts show.

Highs Tuesday are forecast to top out in the teens with lows returning back to the single digits.

That cold pattern could also lead to the potential for lake-effect snowfall, forecasters said.

"There also remains considerable uncertainty in wind direction and consequently the placement of any lake-effect," the weather service said. "And, there is also the matter of Lake Erie mostly being ice-covered, which will help to limit the response."

The cold weather should also keep the piles of ice swept ashore by last weekend's wind storm firmly entrenched along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Buffalo's average temperatures are in the upper 30s for a high and the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.