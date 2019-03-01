Map: Homicides in Buffalo in 2019

Buffalo has seen three homicides so far in 2019, one fewer than what the city had at this date last year.

Homicides – by definition – are the killing of one person by another person. Under the law, not every homicide is a crime.

On this page, The Buffalo News tracks deaths in Buffalo in which authorities have found the victim was killed by another person. The Buffalo Police Department's official homicide list, which it no longer publishes online and which may at times differ from The News' list, contains deaths the department classifies as criminal homicides.

Buffalo's homicide victims in 2019

Frank Navaroli III, 27

Darryal A. Aughtry, 30

Gary Redd, 32

Related: